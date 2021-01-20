Health District moving toward new automated vaccine sign-up system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District could be moving toward an automated online sign-up system when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.
The system is called Luminare and the hope is that it will reduce the overall time between vaccine arrival and the actual vaccination process.
Health Director Lou Kreidler says she is excited about the possibility of the system coming to Wichita Falls.
“When we know we have a our number of doses in, we can put those into the system,” said Kreidler. “People will be able to go in and register at that point, set their appointment up and do all their registration forms at that point, all of their consents. Once they register it will provide them with a QR code. If they’re doing it on their phone, they can bring that in. We’ll have the ability to scan that code and it will automatically pull their registration up.”
The health district temporarily paused their COVID-19 waitlist sign-ups on Monday as their plans for the new system are put into place.
The system will be an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system that will automate the vaccination process. The automation includes appointment scheduling, documentation and tracking of all vaccine batch information and inoculations.
Anyone on the health district’s current waitlist will not lose their place and will be transitioned to the new system when it is up and running.
