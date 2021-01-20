IV infusions can be beneficial to health and wellness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Cloud Medical Spa & Lounge specializes in IV infusion therapy that can help boost your overall health.
“An IV infusion delivers supplements and vitamins and nutrients directly into our blood and makes them available for immediate use,” said Emely Horn, owner of Cloud Medical Spa & Lounge.
The spa has 11 different IV infusions that can help anyone suffering from respiratory infection to even those trying to lose weight.
“It’s a special blend with nutrients and electrolytes with Vitamin B-complex in it, Magnesium, Vitamin C and antioxidants,” said Horn.
According to Horn, one of the most popular treatments has been the immunity boost infusion which can have its own set of benefits.
“The electrolytes, B-complex and Zinc protect against infection, make you feel better and it improves overall healing time and reduces the duration of illness,” said Horn.
However, while getting IV infusion can boost your health, you need to make sure you are receiving IV’s by medical professionals and your body is getting the right kind of vitamins.
“Vitamin K and Vitamin D, well Vitamin A too, Vitamin A is a retinoid so you can get into some serious trouble with those three,” said Dr. McBroom, Medical Director Wichita County Public Health District.
Getting an IV infusion can take anywhere from 30 minutes to and an hour but some researchers say if you’re not into needle, taking a multi-vitamin can work just as well.
“A lot of our patients are actually really thinking about their health because you only have one health you only have one body,” said Horn.
