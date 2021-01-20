Memorial at WC Law Enforcement Center starts construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 10 years in the making and the memorial honoring fallen officers and firefighters in Wichita County is taking shape.
Deputy Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office knew a volunteer fireman who was killed in an accident who will be memorialized.
“Very nice guy and I always said, ‘It’s a shame that there’s nothing for all those county deputies and volunteer firemen to remember them by,’” said Melvin Joyner, public information officer for WCSO.
In a few more months, the project will be completed but fundraising continues.
“This project is roughly $300,000-350,000. We have raised all of this money. No tax dollars are involved even though this Law Enforcement Center property is being used we’re paying for our part of it through donations,” said Danny Cravens, president of the WCSOCAA.
The memorial will have two bronze six-foot-tall statues, plaques with the names of the fallen officers and firefighters in Wichita County, and plaques with a prayer.
“It’s going to be a great thing for the community where they’ll have a place to come out and see these individuals names and remember them,” said Joyner.
This recognition is not only for the fallen.
“We want every volunteer fireman and every law enforcement person to know that when they come out here and look at this we’re thanking them for what they have done and what can happen in their life,” said Cravens.
WCSOCAA supports the Sheriff’s Office. They are hosting a chili cook-off on Feb. 6, which will collect donations to use towards the memorial and future projects.
