News Channel 6 City Guide: 2021 Chocolate Soirée - Salt & Pepper

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look as local restauranteurs and chocolatiers prepare for the 2021 Chocolate Soirée.
It’s an annual fundraiser that supports Christ Academy. The event is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. But there is still plenty of delectable fun to be had.
We caught up with Eleni Moshtaghi, the owner of Salt & Pepper in Wichita Falls, as she and her family prepare to participate in the Chocolate Soirée for the first time.
“Actually, the very first time that Kim started the fundraiser [...] she did ask me and asked me every year after that. But it just wasn’t feasible for us. But this year, it’s done a little differently because of COVID and I was excited that we would participate this year,” Moshtaghi said. “We were very limited as to personnel, and that was the reason we could not participate in the past. But this year, it works out perfect.”
They will be taking it back to their Mediterranean roots for their dessert while adding a chocolate twist.
“It’s a bit of a lengthy process. What we’re doing is we’re taking a very traditional Greek dessert, I think most people are very familiar with it, it’s the baklava, and we’re going to give it a bit of a chocolate infusion,” Moshtaghi said.
While preparing for the Chocolate Soirée has been challenging for Eleni and her team, they are excited about this opportunity. They have one final note for the judges.
“All I want the judges to know is that our dish was made with a lot, a lot of love,” Moshtaghi said.
