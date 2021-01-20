Rain chances begin today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have cool and cloudy conditions. The high for today will be around 45 with mostly cloudy skies. We do have a 20% chance of rain today for a few isolated showers and even a few sprinkles across the area. Overnight tonight the rain chances will go away. Tonight we will have a low of about 42 with overcast skies. Then going into Thursday we have better rain chances. We have a 30% chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday. We will have a warm front also lifting northward letting temps rise to about 66 for the high. Rain chances drop off a little bit going into Friday. We have a 20 % chance of rain with a high of about 47 on Friday.