Rural counties receive new allotment of vaccines, others still waiting on more

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While vaccine shipments continue across the state of Texas, some rural counties in Texoma are just now beginning to see large amounts of doses come their way.
Baylor, Clay and Montague counties all are getting Pfizer doses. Clay County Memorial Hospital got this week’s shipment Tuesday. Appointments are being made and shots are going into arms starting Wednesday.
“It’s great that we are seeing some vaccine flow into the rural areas,” Mike Campbell, Clay County Judge, said.
Nearly 1000 Pfizer doses have arrived in Clay County, it’s the largest allotment they’ve seen.
“They’ve already started calling our list, we’ve got about 2,000 (people) on our list so far,” Judge Campbell said.
Judge Campbell says people who are the most at risk now only have to drive to Henrietta to get a vaccine.
“Those who need it the most were the least able to travel to Tarrant County or Amarillo or if they were to set up hubs in major urban areas,” Judge Campbell said.
But other counties have not been as lucky.
“We hoped that we would get a larger shipment this week and we didn’t,” Pam Gosline, the mayor of Vernon, said.
Wilbarger County has only received a few hundred vaccines. Gosline says they’re ready to distribute once more doses arrive. Clinics there already have plans to do mass vaccinations if they get more doses.
“I have technicians, we have pharmacists; we are very comfortable that we can run the clinic smoothly,” Terry Spears, pharmacists of Family Pharmacy in Vernon, said.
Until then they’ll play the waiting game, waiting to hear from the state, waiting for more doses.
“Our pharmacists are ready, our providers are ready, we just need vaccine,” Gosline said.
