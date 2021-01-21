Health District to hold next COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More Wichita County residents will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District will be holding its next mass vaccination clinic this Saturday at the MPEC for those already on the county’s waitlist.
Director of the Health District Lou Kreidler says they have received a shipment notification and hopes to get close to 2,000 Pfizer vaccines no later than Friday. However, even if the delivery is made, only 975 of those vaccines will be given out this weekend.
“We’ll set another date and time for our second round of vaccines so in that period of time we can’t administer all 1,950 doses on Saturday,” said Kreidler.
The health district says they have nine workers calling residents to schedule appointments and will try calling again if you don’t answer the first time.
Kreidler says those on the waitlist should answer even if you don’t recognize the number.
The health district has temporarily paused their vaccine waitlist sign-ups as they plan to transition to a new automated vaccine sign-up system.
Do not call the health district to try to make an appointment to get the vaccine.
