MSU Texas reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By KAUZ Team | January 20, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 9:23 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday three new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two staff members and four students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 356 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.

The report, which was updated Wednesday just after 3:10 p.m., says the patients are made up of 78 faculty/staff members and 278 students. There are currently 9 active staff cases and 14 active student cases.

Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

