United Family donates 1,000 pairs of socks to WF Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission now has 1,000 pairs of socks to give to the community.
The United Family donated those socks Wednesday through their Pairs for Pears Sock Drive which is funded by a portion of every pear fruit sold.
According to their Facebook page, Wichita Falls Faith Mission Inc. operates two homeless shelters, one for men and one for women and children, and provides meals three times a day to the community.
