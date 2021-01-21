Weekly Texas Fishing Report (Jan. 20)

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 56 degrees; 39.43’ low. Be careful maneuvering around the lake as many obstacles have become exposed with low water as the weather has started to turn towards the winter conditions that make anglers successful. Black bass are fair still working rocks, old structures, shallow structure, and brush. We’ve had several catches of 10 pounds or more, but in most instances that was the only catch of the day. Try worms, square bills, and thick worms between 8-22'. White bass are great deeply moving to rivers and creeks. Crappie are good above brush around 18'. Catfish are excellent when hitting coves at their deepest and using live bait and stinky bait. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.