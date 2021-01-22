Health district fills Saturday vaccine clinic appointments, scheduling begins for later dates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday they have completed the scheduling for all 975 appointments for Saturday’s vaccine clinic.
They have now begun to schedule appointments from their current waitlist for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to administer the remaining 975 doses.
The health district says they will be providing further instructions on appointment locations and times to individuals as they are called.
Do not call the health district yourself to ask for an appointment. They will call you. There is not a specific phone number that health district staff members are calling from so they’re asking everyone to answer any unknown numbers.
The health district is also planning next week to administer the second round of the 500 Moderna vaccines they received in December.
