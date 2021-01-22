News Channel 6 City Guide: Junior League of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you an inside look at the Junior League of Wichita Falls. You might associate this service organization most with Christmas Magic but it provides so much more to this community.
“The Junior League of Wichita Falls is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving our community,” Madeline Eubanks, president of the Junior League of Wichita Falls said.
For more than 40 years, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has taken the lead in identifying needs and developing collaborative partnerships that enrich the Wichita Falls community through a number of events and programs. Through this work, the Junior League contributes 17,000 volunteer hours and $250,000 annually to the community.
“Our programs have made an impact in the lives of children in our community by providing them with PowerPaks and food to take home on the weekends. Providing them additional educational experiences, and supporting many other nonprofits that many families take advantage of in our area,” Eubanks said.
