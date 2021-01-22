Six new deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 214 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,585 cases in Wichita County, with 2,443 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,348 patients recovering at home while 95 are in the hospital. There are currently 25 patients in critical condition.
There have been 268 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,874 recoveries and 63,592 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 195 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 8,102
- Second dose - 1,540
The Health District sadly has six deaths to report today; Case 5,511 (70 - 79), 11,996 (80+), Case 10,585 (60 - 69), Case 10,175 (80+), Case 11,250 (60 - 69), and Case 11,200 (80+). There are also 44 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, and 214 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending January 22 are as follows:
Total new cases - 406
Average Positivity Rate - 13%
Case Type
Contact = 50 cases
Close Contact = 45 cases
Community Spread = 102 cases
Under Investigation = 209 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 8 cases
6 – 10 = 7 cases
11 – 19 = 42 cases
20 – 29 = 64 cases
30 – 39 = 61 cases
40 – 49 = 65 cases
50 – 59 = 47 cases
60 – 69 = 60 cases
70 – 79 = 34 cases
80+ = 18 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 95
Stable = 70
Critical = 25
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 8
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 26
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 2
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.