WF police needs help finding suspect who crashed stolen vehicle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who crashed a stolen car into a yard.
Officers say the driver of a stolen Pontiac fled the scene after crashing the vehicle around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night on York Street.
Police say witnesses and a Ring doorbell saw the man run away from the scene in a black and red jacket and red tennis shoes.
During a search of the vehicle they found evidence that did not belong to the owner of the car, leading officers to believe it was stolen.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.