Burkburnett HS students gather donations for United Regional COVID floor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At the doors of United Regional’s COVID-19 unit on Friday, car after car came through, filled with students and families came bearing gifts for the nurses inside who are taking care of one of their own.
“Especially when one of our own is in the hospital or hurting or sick,” Ella Birk, senior class president, said, “we want to make sure that they know they’re loved and supported.”
For the last week, Burkburnett High School student say they’ve been trying to think of a way to do something for their principal, Vance Morris, and the nurses.
Each grade level was given a specific item to bring to the drop-off... but most brought more
“It kind of made me emotional earlier seeing how many people donated,” Birk said.
Sherri Booker, Burkburnett HS’s assistant principal, got emotional herself.
She says she’s talked with Morris and his family frequently about what students have been doing.
“He basically said he’s humbled and very emotional about it,” she said, “he’s appreciate of everything everybody is doing.”
For Birk, today was all about giving back to a man that means so much to her school
“Especially for Mr. Morris because he’s so involved and he always makes sure the students know that they’re cared about,” she said.
“You know we have such a great community, and our culture is strong and loving,” Booker added, “but when you actually get to see it happen to a close friend, I mean it’s wonderful.”
