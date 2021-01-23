Some Vernon teachers want to get the vaccine

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon High School teachers are going to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available for them.
“I’m willing to in order to ensure that I can be there for my kids in the classroom on a daily basis to have that into my system to have some peace of mind,” said Doug Patterson, an English II teacher at Vernon High School.
Patterson supports the authorities decisions on who’s prioritized for the vaccine.
“When it does present itself, then I am completely fine with when it is my turn,” said Patterson.
Chris Waggoner, a math teacher at Vernon High School, says most teachers he’s spoken with are not in a hurry to get the shot.
“I really haven’t heard any of the teachers saying that they felt teachers or educators should be prioritized in any kind of form,” said Waggoner.
Waggoner changed his mind on the vaccine and is now on a waitlist to get his shot.
“Initially, I didn’t want to be at the front of the line. The reason I have chosen to go ahead with the vaccination is I do have a family member that has been battling cancer,” said Waggoner.
In the fall, Waggoner had COVID. He’s eligible to get the vaccine being in group 1B.
“For me, it was not a very big deal so I was really not in that big a hurry to take the vaccination,” said Waggoner.
Both teachers say they have seen few students out because of COVID-19.
