WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 59 active cases Friday

By KAUZ Team | January 22, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 9:29 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

There are a total of 59 active cases at this time, with 54 of them being students and 5 being staff members.

Rider High School currently has the most, with the school having a total of 22 active student cases and one active staff case.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 0 1
Rider High School 22 1
Wichita Falls High School 5 0
Barwise Middle School 5 0
Kirby Middle School 0 0
McNiel Middle School 10 0
Booker T. Washington Elementary 1 0
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 0 0
Crockett Elementary 4 0
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 1
Fowler Elementary 0 0
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 0 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 0
Sheppard Elementary 1 0
Southern Hills Elementary 2 2
West Foundation Elementary 3 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

