Fog tonight, storms tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cloudy skies and light rain/drizzle could pop up through the rest of Saturday. Fog has reduced visibility down to a few miles. If you are driving use extra caution: slow down, use low beams, and keep extra distance from other cars. Tonight, cloudy skies and light rain chances remain.
Tomorrow will be cloudy, rain chances begin around lunchtime and storms start to develop late afternoon into the overnight hours. There is a chance for small hail and high winds. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain.
By Monday rain looks clear out of Texoma before lunchtime. The start to the week looks sunny with a cold front dropping highs to the mid 50′s.
