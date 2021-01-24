More of the WC community get the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the state of Texas send the COVID-19 vaccine to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, they’re scheduling appointments to get those doses into arms.
“Our goal is to get to vaccines into people as soon or as quickly as we receive the vaccine. And today we’re able to do that and it’s such a blessing,” said Amy Fagan, assistant director of health with the WF-WC Public Health District.
Penny Morford added her name on the Health District’s waitlist a couple of weeks ago and felt the clinic was well organized.
“I was anxiously waiting a chance to get it as soon as possible. I’m anxious to get back to seeing my grandchildren and being back in the community,” said Morford.
Two hours into the clinic, staff realized they could administer 500 more doses with the help of people from around the community.
“We have done such a good job with the throughput and the way that it’s staffed and manned. We have a tremendous amount of volunteers here. We have our staff who are working. We have student nurses from both Vernon and MSU. They’re amazing,” said Fagan.
It’s the community effort which made the clinic run efficiently and positive for those getting the shot.
“I just can’t believe it’s so well organized. We did not have to wait. They had people outside to guide us,” said Morford.
The Health District will administer the remaining doses of the Pfizer vaccine from their latest shipment on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
