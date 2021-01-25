Health district to receive more COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
This week, the health district is administering the remaining vaccine doses from last week’s vaccine allocation as well as 500 second round shots of the Moderna vaccine from their December allocation.
“We are thankful that the Texas Department of State Health Services(DSHS) continues to entrust the Health District with additional doses as vaccine supply is still currently limited across the State of Texas,” said Lou Kreidler, director of health. “Vaccinating our community is our top priority and we couldn’t do that without the assistance of DSHS.”
They’ll be partnering with Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System and Electra Hospital District to administer this week’s new doses. Each facility will be administering their doses by this Friday.
The health district is asking everyone to not call these facilities to ask for an appointment. They’ll be working through state prioritized groups 1A and 1B to distribute the vaccine.
Anyone who signed up for the health district’s vaccine waitlist by Jan. 8 should have been contacted to schedule an appointment at least once. Those who signed up after Jan. 8 will not lose their place and will be transitioned to the health district’s new vaccine management system when it is up and running.
The system will be an online, high-volume vaccine management and reporting system that will automate the vaccination process. The automation includes appointment scheduling, documentation and tracking of all vaccine batch information and inoculations.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.