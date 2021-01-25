WF transfer station reopens after floor repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls announced Monday the floor repairs at the transfer station have been completed.
The transfer station has reopened and is operating by its normal hours listed below:
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city says the transfer station is open and free to use for residents if they’re disposing of household waste from their primary residence.
Residents must show identification with current residence and/or association with the active utility account.
Any questions should be directed at the Sanitation Division at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.