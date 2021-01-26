17 arrests made in Lubbock prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the assistance of LPD Patrol, Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Jan. 21-22, targeting human trafficking and prostitution.
The operation resulted in 17 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.
· Justin Joel Garcia, 32 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Mitchell Ryan Saldana, 27 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Mikca Renee Maddox, 37 years old
o Prostitution
o LSO Warrant
· Jacob Leslie Pereida, 23 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
· Adam Joel Rodriquez, 40 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Yvonne Castillo, 40 years old
o Prostitution
o Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Jerome McCaddon, 38 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Johnathan Guel, 20 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Jerris Contrell Mckinzie 30 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
· Ricky Felan, 47 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Cory Brannon Johnson, 51 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Robert Lee Vega, 24 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Carlos Ramirez, 53 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Lianhya Gu, 58 years old
o Prostitution
· John Clifton, 34 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
· Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old
o Prostitution
o LPD Warrant
· Zachary Standridge, 28 years old
o Soliciting Prostitution
