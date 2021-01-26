Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With coronavirus vaccine scams on the rise, the North Texas Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some tips to steer clear of those phony calls.
The BBB has been receiving reports of scam calls, social media messages and emails since COVID-19 vaccine distribution entered full swing.
The scam reportedly works like this:
- You get a messages saying that you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; it appears to come from a friend, a public health official or someone from a local hospital or clinic
- You start to schedule your appointment, but you quickly find there’s a catch: the person who contacted you asks for personal information or requires you to pay upfront
- In one version of the scam, a phony caller claims that they need your Medicare number and home address and they say they were going to come out to your house to administer vaccine
- In another version, scammers are impersonating people on social media, contacting their “friends,” and claiming that, if paid, they can guarantee getting you the vaccine as soon as possible
Be sure to always check these messages against information from your local government or official news sources. Sharing personal information with scammers opens you up to the risk of identity theft even if you don’t pay up.
To find out more information on the BBB scam tracker or to report a scam, visit their website.
