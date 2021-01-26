Bowie Public Library offers WiFi hotspots

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - In Bowie, the public library is updating their technology after receiving a $24,598 grant under the CARES Act.
Starting Monday, residents can check out hotspots to connect to the Internet at home.
There are ten of the devices available for checkout period of seven days.
In a rural county, the hope is that hotspots will help bridge the digital divide.
“We just hope that it helps our community with that. Children who are having to do school virtually. I know we have a huge homeschool population here in our county and many of them live outside in the rural areas and have a lot of issues with WiFi connectivity,” said Beth Hiatt, library director of Bowie Public Library.
The library upgraded other computers and laptops with the grant as well.
