City of Olney issues boil order

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The city of Olney has issued a boil water order for all city customers due to damage done to its main water line.
The original break happened on Sunday along Highway 79 and caused low water pressure and a disruption of water service to all utility customers until service was restored later that day.
A contractor then caused damage Monday to the main water line on Highway 132 which caused low water pressure and a disruption of water service to all utility until service was restored later that day.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the city of Olney to issue a boil order because of these breaks.
Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.
The city will be notifying customers when the water is safe for consumption. Any questions should be directed to the Olney City Hall at (940) 564-2102 during business hours.
