MSU Texas reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | January 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 5:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday two new staff members and four new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four staff members and four students have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 377 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.

The report, which was updated Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., says the patients are made up of 81 faculty/staff members and 296 students. There are currently five active staff cases and 18 active student cases.

Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This report comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

