MSU Texas reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday two new staff members and four new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four staff members and four students have also made recoveries.
A total of 377 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Tuesday at 3:22 p.m., says the patients are made up of 81 faculty/staff members and 296 students. There are currently five active staff cases and 18 active student cases.
Three students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
