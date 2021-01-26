Race for the Texas House District 68 seat heads to a runoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The race for the Texas House District 68 seat is heading to a runoff.
“I was pleased with the turnout we had,” said candidate David Spiller. “We got almost 44% of the vote in a five-person race.”
With the Jacksboro lawyer finishing under that 50% threshold, he will now square off against Nocona businessman Craig Carter, who has also run for State Senate twice.
“We do not need another lawyer or politician down in Austin,” said Carter. “We need someone that’s a business person that can think very logically about finding a solution.”
Spiller, on the other hand, sees it differently.
“I have not run in Senate races, I have not run in other races and so there’s only one of us that has done that and that’s not me,” said Spiller. “I’m not a politician, I’m just a guy that has served and wants to continue to serve.”
While the lawyer and businessman are both pushing for the rural conservative values to be heard down in Austin, they are taking different paths to get there.
Spiller will lean on his decades of experience serving on the Jacksboro school board, hospital district, and position as city attorney.
“We can’t go to sleep,” said Spiller. “There’s still one more election that we have and I don’t want to take anything for granted. As far as I’m concerned, I’m starting from a clean slate.”
Carter feels his resurrection of Nocona business are a blueprint for what he can do for the state
“I have that ability and I have that drive to motivate people that this is the right fight and we’re going to win this,” said Carter.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office has not announced a date for that runoff election but it should be soon. The state legislature started two weeks ago as of Tuesday and District 68 has no representative at this time.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.