Rain chances exist late this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to see cool conditions across Texoma. We will only have a high of 49 with generally sunny skies. Rain chances do exist late tonight going into Wednesday. Light showers are going to be possible starting around 8 tonight and lasting until 3 Wednesday morning. After that our rain chances go away for a few days. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the next 7-days. We will only have a high of about 46 with sunny skies. Thursday the wind will return out of the south and allow us to warm up into the low 50s. However, on Friday we will see temps continue rising into the low 60s. Rain chances return late Friday night going into Saturday morning but the rain will go away by Saturday afternoon.