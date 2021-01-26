3 new deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 116 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,731 cases in Wichita County, with 2,347 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,264 patients recovering at home while 83 are in the hospital. There are currently 18 patients in critical condition.
There have been 281 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,103 recoveries and 64,577 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 51 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 9,724
- Second dose - 1,788
The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list. As of last Monday (1/18), the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format. The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system. If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim. We are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments. They are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.
The Health District has three deaths to report today; Case 13,308 (40 - 49), Case 12,528 (60 - 69) and Case 11,231 (30 - 39).
There are 44 new cases, 83 hospitalizations, and 116 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 83
Stable = 65
Critical = 18
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 4923
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 5
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 14
Critical - 4
70 - 79
Stable - 20
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 1
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.