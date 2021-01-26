3 new deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list. As of last Monday (1/18), the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format. The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system. If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim. We are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments. They are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.