Vernon ISD Central Elementary closes after COVID-19 positive student dies

The student’s last day on campus was Friday, January 22nd, so Vernon ISD must now take action for the health and safety of all Central Elementary students and staff. Central Elementary is closing immediately. Parents - you should pick up your children as soon as possible or contact Central Elementary immediately to let the staff know when you will be able to pick up your children today. 2nd and 3rd grade parents - students will be available for pick up at the normal pick up locations. We will not have bus routes run early because we do not want to risk dropping off young children at homes where they might not be supervised. However, if you are unable to pick up your child before normal afternoon bus route times, your child will be able to ride the bus home as usual. Staff will remain on campus until every student has been picked up or has taken the bus home at the end of the school day.