WF-WC Public Health District to begin administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The time to get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.
The first group given both shots are healthcare workers in phase 1A.
“Our medical community really came together first on and made sure that 1A was the priority for getting the vaccines that they received at those facilities,” said Amy Fagan, assistant director of health with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
It’s the WF-WC Public Health District’s turn to give out the second dose.
The process is made easy in one step.
“It really was best to schedule both of those appointments at the same time. Because as we get more and more vaccines in, we won’t have time to call those individuals back and either set a second appointment or remind them of their second appointment,” said Lou Kreidler, health director with WF-WC Public Health District.
The Health Department doesn’t plan on anyone missing that second appointment. If that happens, they will look for guidance from the local health authority.
There’s now an extra step for the Health District to receive the vaccine for the second doses.
“Starting now, we’ll have to order our second doses. They were automatically sending those to us but now we’re responsible for going in and ordering our second doses,” said Kreidler.
At the same time the Health District is giving second doses, they are administering the remaining doses they received from last week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.