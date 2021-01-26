Wichita County positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As of Friday, the county’s positivity rate was about 13%. This number is down from a high of 43% in early December. It’s currently the lowest it’s been since mid October.
“Things have kind of leveled off a little bit and I think that people are still being cautious and conscientious and that’s good to see,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District, said. “Part of the reason is that so many people have had it now, that they have that protective immunity for about 90 days.”
Fagan also credits this drop to a few other things, like being past the holiday season.
“The number of large gatherings has significantly gone down in the last two, three weeks which is has been really nice,” Fagan said.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom sees the lower positivity as a good sign.
“It is nice to see that slight change and maybe it’ll continue, maybe the good things that we are doing will continue,” Judge Gossom said.
Judge Gossom adds he sees more people masking up.
“There will be a number of people that will comment thanks for pushing a mask issue, there are others giving me a look of, it would be hot where they want to send me,” Judge Gossom said.
So as we make out way into the second year of the pandemic, both agree everyone must continue to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
“I don’t know that life will ever be completely normal and back that way again but I think that people will be in a place where they can enjoy those gatherings and those events, we just have to get through this the best way that we can,” Fagan said.
