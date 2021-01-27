BBB warns consumers of COVID-19 vaccination scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau of North Texas is making sure consumers who are wanting to get vaccinated are aware of scammers.
“These scammers are very tricky they know what’s going on and right now what’s top of mind for everyone is getting vaccinated,” said Monica Horton, president of the Better Business Bureau of North Texas.
According to the BBB, they have already begun to receive consumer complaints about vaccinations scams on the BBB’s Scam Tracker.
“One received a text message that contained a link saying here’s where you can schedule your vaccine and they were charging $150,” said Horton.
Consumers have also reported being asked for their medical and personal information in exchange for someone to come to their home to administer COVID-19 testing and vaccination shots.
“You don’t want to give out any personal information to crooks that may end up using it later for identity theft,” said Horton.
The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District says although residents receiving calls to make appointments may see strange phone numbers, the district will never ask for private information or payment.
“We’ll ask them some screening questions that we need to know to make sure that they’re eligible for the vaccine and then the only thing that we’ll collect from them is their name and phone number,” said Lou Kreidler, Health Director at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
Scamming experts advise consumers to be cautious when answering calls from unfamiliar numbers, especially if you are waiting to get a vaccination appointment.
However, the most important thing to remember is if something seems illegitimate simply hang up the phone.
To find out more information on The BBB’s Scam Tracker and tips visit their website.
