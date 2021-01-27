City of WF talks transfer station floor repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls transfer station is back and open for business. After some repairs, they’ve returned to their normal business hours for residents to drop off household waste.
While it was necessary for them to close at some point, they were able to make sure they didn’t shut down for long due to some clever planning and budgeting.
“This year, we noticed that our floor has some water that was getting in underneath the slab and therefore we planned and designed a slab replacement project,” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works in Wichita Falls. “We carefully tried to design it in a timeline that would close the transfer station only a minimum amount of time.”
The transfer station are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any questions should be directed at the Sanitation Division at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.