Falls Ride upgrading their system by the end of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From the creator of the MetroCard, Cubic Transportation Systems is bringing the Umo platform to cities across the country, including Wichita Falls.
“Our goal with the Umo mobility suite is really to ensure that transit riders everywhere have all of the tools needed to make their journey seamless and to be able to explore, play and go,” said Bonnie Crawford, senior product unit director at Cubic Transportation Systems.
The only thing Falls Ride passengers will need to do is download the Umo app if they are using the Touchpass app.
“Most of our passengers use the Touchpass card, which will now be a Umo card. They don’t really use the app that much. We have some that do but most prefer the card,” said Jenny Stevens, public transportation administrator for City of Wichita Falls.
If they choose to use the app, one of the key features is live tracking which one transit agency is excited about.
“That is so important to any transit rider. To know where their bus is, when it’s going to be there, if it’s going to be delayed, and if it may be a minute or two early,” said Chris Ackerman, public information officer at Victor Valley Transit Authority.
The rest of the transition will take a little more time than a download.
“For us on our side, our portal that we do all of the back end work on will change to Umo and then our readers on the buses will change to Umo,” said Stevens.
Stevens adds that the transition may start within the next month.
Most passengers choose to pay with the card or through the app.
With the app, everything will move over since Cubic owns Touchpass.
