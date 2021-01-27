Gov. Abbott says he’s looking to ‘cut red tape’ for Texas businesses

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott held a listening session Tuesday in San Antonio with construction workers, small business leaders, and advocates to discuss how Texas can better support small businesses and workers in the wake of COVID-19. Afterward, the governor proposed legislative strategies to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas.
Gov. Abbott and participants discussed strategies on how to grow the Texas economy and help business owners and workers impacted by COVID-19. The governor noted that he is working with the legislature to provide civil liability protections for individuals and businesses and review regulations suspended during the pandemic to cut unnecessary red tape.
The importance of broadband access for medicine, education, and business was also discussed. The governor said this session, Texas lawmakers must remove barriers that slow down and prevent broadband deployment. Participants discussed finding ways to reduce permit process delays for Texas businesses. They also discussed the COVID-19 rapid testing program for front line workers of small businesses, the Texas Enterprise Fund, and how the state of Texas can continue to develop a high-quality workforce.
“Despite the challenges our state has faced over the past year, Texas remains the economic engine of America,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas businesses have gone above and beyond to operate safely, and it is crucial that we continue to foster an environment that allows them to succeed. I look forward to working with the Legislature on these important issues, and continuing these conversations with business leaders and workers across the state to build a more prosperous future for every Texan.”
The Governor was joined by:
State Representative Liz Campos
Blaine Beckman - President, Associated General Contractors San Antonio
Ed Berlanga - President, Greater San Antonio Builders Association
Chase Botkin - Superintendent, Myers Concrete
Matt De La Garza - Site Superintendent, RCO Construction
Frank Fuentes - Chairman, Hispanic Contractors Association
Lisa Fullterton - President/CEO of A Novel Idea (DBA Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, DBA Cinnabon)
Leo Gomez - President & CEO, Brooks
Mario Mejia - Equipment Operator & Carpenter, RCO Construction
Patrick Richardson - Owner, Silo
Annie Spilman - Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business
Joshua Surface - Project Manager, J3 Company
David Weaver - Assistant Superintendent, Stellar
Mario Valdez - General Superintendent, J3 Company
Stanislas Vilgrain - Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cuisine Solutions
