MSU Texas reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday six new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Six students have also made recoveries.
A total of 383 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1, 2020.
The report, which was updated Wednesday at 3:50 p.m., says the patients are made up of 81 faculty/staff members and 302 students. There are currently five active staff cases and 18 active student cases.
Four students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.