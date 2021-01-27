WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to see cool conditions across Texoma. We will only have a high of 46 with generally sunny skies. Thursday the wind will return out of the south and allow us to warm up into the low 50s. However, on Friday we will see temps continue rising into the low 60s. Rain chances return late Friday night going into Saturday morning but the rain will go away by Saturday afternoon. Saturday is looking very windy with strong winds out of the south at about 20-30 mph. But late in the day on Saturday a cold front will come through. That will cool us off and drop the winds down. Going into Sunday we will only have a high of about 57 with Sunny skies.