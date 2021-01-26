Small Sprinkle Chances Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fast-moving weather system brings small chances for sprinkles our way tonight. Temperatures by morning will drop into the 20s with a cold start to Wednesday. Wednesday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower to middle 40s despite lots of sunshine. We’ll begin warming up on Thursday and Friday as get close to 60 by the end of the week. Our next decent shot of rain comes Friday night and early Saturday morning. The weather into the weekend looks mild.