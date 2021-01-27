University Kiwanis Club making progress on inclusive playground

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The structures have started going up for what will soon be the first and only all inclusive playground in Wichita Falls. They’re part of a project by the University Kiwanis Club.
Construction should be finished in about three or four weeks.
Click here to support the playground by making a donation. Additional funding will help University Kiwanis Club to be able to install all aspects of the playground equipment.
