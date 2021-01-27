University Kiwanis Club making progress on inclusive playground

University Kiwanis Club making progress on all inclusive playground
By KAUZ Team | January 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The structures have started going up for what will soon be the first and only all inclusive playground in Wichita Falls. They’re part of a project by the University Kiwanis Club.

Pictures taken today of the new inclusive playground being built at University Kiwanis Park on Southwest Parkway....

Posted by University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls, Texas on Monday, January 25, 2021

Construction should be finished in about three or four weeks.

Click here to support the playground by making a donation. Additional funding will help University Kiwanis Club to be able to install all aspects of the playground equipment.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.