WF Crime Stoppers need help solving 2018 cold case homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving a 2018 cold case homicide.

Shannon Smith was murdered on Jan. 1, 2018 in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive by an unknown suspect.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

