WFISD adds 4 new early release days to calendar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has added four new early release days to their calendar to allow teachers more planning time.
The new early release days can be found below:
- Wednesday, Mar. 3
- Wednesday, Mar. 24
- Wednesday, April 14
- Wednesday, April 28
Secondary School students will be releases at 12 p.m. while elementary school students will be released at 1 p.m.
Buses will be running on their normal early release schedule.
