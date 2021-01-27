WFISD adds 4 new early release days to calendar

By KAUZ Team | January 26, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 9:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has added four new early release days to their calendar to allow teachers more planning time.

The new early release days can be found below:

  • Wednesday, Mar. 3
  • Wednesday, Mar. 24
  • Wednesday, April 14
  • Wednesday, April 28

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Secondary School students will be releases at 12 p.m. while elementary school students will be released at 1 p.m.

Buses will be running on their normal early release schedule.

