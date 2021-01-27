WFPD donates to Boys and Girls Club through Back the Beard fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department presented the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls with around $14,000 worth of donations on Tuesday.
The funds were raised through the police department’s Back the Beard fundraiser.
Lieutenant Jonathan Lindsey, a board member for the Police Officers Association, came up with the idea several months ago. WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego approved it and officers started growing out their facial hair for the event back in November.
“Normally patrol officers are in uniform by our general orders were not allowed to wear a beard,” said Sgt. John Spraggins with the WFPD. “We can have facial hair, we can have a mustache but it has to be under regulations. But we can’t wear a beard or goatees.”
With the money raised, officers got intercom systems, 3D printers and other items to help the club’s learning programs. The WFPD is hoping to make Back the Beard a regular fundraiser.
