40 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 335 new recoveries. The last day without a recorded COVID-19 related death in Wichita County was Nov. 24.
There are now a total of 13,844 cases in Wichita County, with 1,972 of them still being active.
There are currently 1,893 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. There are currently 17 patients in critical condition.
There have been 282 total COVID-19 related deaths, 11,590 recoveries and 65,908 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 35 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 10,252
- Second dose - 2,211
Total Hospitalizations = 79
Stable = 62
Critical = 17
0-5
Stable - 1
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 6
80+
Stable - 18
Critical - 1
