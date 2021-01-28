UPDATE: Victims in Sunday morning Wichita Falls crash identified

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The identities of the driver and passenger in Sunday’s early morning fatal crash have been released.
Antoinette Mitchell, 45, and Patrick Briggs, 44, both died after their blue four-door Hyundai Elantra struck a concrete barrier on Jan. 24.
The one-vehicle collision occurred near Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads shortly after 2:00 a.m.
Authorities said air bags did deploy but neither Mitchell nor Briggs were wearing seat belts. Speed was a factor and toxicology reports are pending.
This accident is still under investigation. Stay with KAUZ News Channel 6 as details unfold.
