UPDATE: WCSO attempted traffic stop ends in fatal crash, driver identified

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The drivers identity in Wednesday’s fiery crash has been released.
Charles Wayne McManus, 39, of Iowa Park lost control of a Chrysler 300 after traveling at high speeds.
Authorities said the vehicle skidded sideways until striking a tree on the passenger side and caught fire. Emergency rescuers removed McManus from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to United Regional with serious injuries.
The female passenger, identity unknown, was killed on impact.
Both bodies have been sent to Ft. Worth for autopsy.
This crash is under investigation.
