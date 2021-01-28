WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 27 active cases Thursday

WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 27 active cases Thursday
By KAUZ Team | January 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 4:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.

There are a total of 27 active cases at this time, with 24 of them being students and 3 being staff members.

The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:

Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School 0 0
Rider High School 9 0
Wichita Falls High School 6 0
Barwise Middle School 2 0
Kirby Middle School 0 0
McNiel Middle School 5 0
Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0
Brook Village 0 0
Burgess Elementary 0 0
Crockett Elementary 1 2
Cunningham Elementary 0 0
Fain Elementary 0 0
Fowler Elementary 0 0
Franklin Elementary 0 0
Haynes Elementary 0 0
Jefferson Elementary 0 0
Lamar Elementary 0 0
Milam Elementary 1 0
Scotland Park Elementary 0 0
Sheppard Elementary 0 0
Southern Hills Elementary 0 1
West Foundation Elementary 0 0
Zundy Elementary 0 0
Farris Early Childhood 0 0
Northwest Head Start 0 0
Career Education Center N/A 0
Other N/A 0

Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.

You can view WFISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.

