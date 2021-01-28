WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 27 active cases Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
There are a total of 27 active cases at this time, with 24 of them being students and 3 being staff members.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.