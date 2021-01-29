Community Healthcare Center hosted WF drive-thru vaccination clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Community Healthcare Center offered a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Department transferred 695 Pfizer doses to Community Healthcare Center and additional doses to three other partners.
Preregistered patients received Pfizer vaccines from their car at the JS Bridwell Agriculture Center on 111 Burnett Street.
David Preston, Public Information Officer for Community Healthcare Center said, “This is the first drive-thru vaccination clinic we’ve done for patients.”
Community Healthcare Center did not have doses for their patients in previous weeks. With limited supply of the vaccine given to the health center, their doses first went to their staff who wanted to get the shot.
Preston said the majority of patients who chose to be vaccinated via drive-thru were age 65 or older and people at-risk.
According to Chief Medical Officer for Community Healthcare Center, Ellaheh Ebrahim, 400 of the 695 donated vaccines were administered Friday morning.
“I want to encourage everyone, whoever is able to get the vaccine, they should get the vaccine,” said Dr. Ebrahim.
Healthcare staff said they’re hopeful they will administer the last of the supply by the end of Friday.
“We would like to give it to all of our patients or community as soon as possible because it’s really important to just vaccinate everybody,” said Dr. Ebrahim.
Appointments for the second doses have been scheduled for Feb. 19.
