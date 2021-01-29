Nine Graham High School students advance to State Career Development Conference

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Eleven Graham High School students competed in the first ever virtual District Career Development Conference put on by the Texas DECA organization.
Nine of them managed to advance to the state conference that will be held next month.
Here are the students in the photo from left to right:
- Will Shifflett advancing in Marketing Communication Series
- Seth Flowers advancing in Principles of Marketing
- Travis Anderle advancing in Automotive Services Marketing Series
- Michel Graham advancing in Business Services Marketing Series
- Svea Johansson advancing in Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Cooper Gordy advancing in Business Finance Series Event
- Kennedy De La Cruz & Allysa Robertson competed in Entrepreneurship Team
- Marissa Hazelton advancing in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Kyle Adair advancing in Principles of Finance
- Aubrey Iles advancing in Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series (not pictured)
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.