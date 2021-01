WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fast-moving weather maker brings a shot of showers our way late Friday night and very early Saturday. Temperatures will start warming up some on Friday with highs back in the 60s. We’ll be up close to 70 with strong and gusty west winds on Saturday. Most of Saturday will be sunny and the storm system itself moves east. Cooler weather returns for one day on Sunday before we warm back up next week.